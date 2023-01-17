Paradise Beach father accused of raping daughter appoints new lawyer
By Devon Koen - 17 January 2023
Three members of the same family charged with a litany of charges including incest, rape, sexual assault and grooming of a minor stood awkwardly side by side in the dock of the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
While the 39-year-old mother of the alleged victim remained stone-faced as she entered and left the dock, her 55-year-old common-law husband stared relatives down as he walked past them when he was led back to the holding cells...
