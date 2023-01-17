Music won’t die for popular busker
Generous teen saves the day by donating guitar to street musician
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 January 2023
The loss of popular Gqeberha busker Ricardo Goliath’s borrowed guitar ended on a good note thanks to a generous teenager.
Goliath, 45, who spends his time playing the guitar along Stanley Street in Richmond Hill, almost lost his song when the guitar he used to “mend hearts” was stolen...
Music won’t die for popular busker
Generous teen saves the day by donating guitar to street musician
The loss of popular Gqeberha busker Ricardo Goliath’s borrowed guitar ended on a good note thanks to a generous teenager.
Goliath, 45, who spends his time playing the guitar along Stanley Street in Richmond Hill, almost lost his song when the guitar he used to “mend hearts” was stolen...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics