News

Music won’t die for popular busker

Generous teen saves the day by donating guitar to street musician

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 17 January 2023

The loss of popular Gqeberha busker Ricardo Goliath’s borrowed guitar ended on a good note thanks to a generous teenager.

Goliath, 45, who spends his time playing the guitar along Stanley Street in Richmond Hill, almost lost his song when the guitar he used to “mend hearts” was stolen...

