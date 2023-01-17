×

News

Man killed in dog attack in Bloemhof

By TimesLIVE - 17 January 2023
A 47-year-old man was mauled to death in Bloemhof on Monday afternoon by dogs which allegedly escaped through a hole in the fence of their yard and attacked him.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 47-year-old man was mauled to death by two cattle dogs in Bloemhof, North West, on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said the incident happened at about 4pm at a house in Dorp Street.

“Initial investigation indicates that the man was walking in the street when the dogs allegedly escaped through a hole in the fence of their yard and attacked him. The dogs bit him on his throat and he died on the scene,” Botma said.

She said police were busy with the investigation and awaiting the post mortem results.

The dogs were removed by the Kimberley SPCA.

TimesLIVE

 

