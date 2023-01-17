Family shattered as husband’s killer paroled
Knysna man spent just nine months in jail for fatal road-rage incident
By Kathryn Kimberley - 17 January 2023
Nine months after a Knysna man was jailed for killing a young father in a road-rage incident, he has been released on parole, leaving a widow fearful she will bump into the person who beat up her husband and then reversed over his head before fleeing.
Leon van Rooyen was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in April in terms of Section 276(1)(i) of the Criminal Procedure Act, making him eligible for parole after serving a sixth of his sentence...
