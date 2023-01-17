Eerie wedding dress spooks motorists
By Andisa Bonani - 17 January 2023
A ghostly wedding dress hanging from inside a broken window at the abandoned Premier Mill building has left many motorists spooked when driving past on the N2 highway in Gqeberha.
The derelict building is located in Central and is one of the properties listed on Nelson Mandela Bay’s problem building list...
