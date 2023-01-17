Car parts worth R2m stolen in Gqeberha hijacking

Police are searching for at least five people who hijacked a truck carrying about R2m worth of catalytic converters.
The incident occurred at about 6pm on Friday when a truck was transporting the valuable car parts from Kariega to a business in Markman on the outskirts of Gqeberha.
There have been several attacks on trucks carrying catalytic converters worth millions of rand in recent months.
Initial police reports indicate that the truck was approached by the occupants of a white bakkie on the M17 heading towards Markman on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said five men allegedly climbed out of the bakkie and pointed firearms at the 53-year-old truck driver.
“The driver was removed from the truck and loaded into the bakkie with some of the suspects,” he said.
“The remaining suspects took the truck and drive off in a different direction.”
The bakkie drove around for an unknown period of time before the truck driver was dropped off in Ikamvelihle, where he reported the incident at the police station.
Beetge said the incident had then been reported to the Swartkops police station as the incident had occurred in that area.
Members of the police’s dog unit, in collaboration with a vehicle tracking firm, recovered the truck on the Kuduskloof road at about 10pm on Friday.
The entire cargo had been removed.
According to private security operatives close to the investigation, there are indications that the vehicle’s tracking system was disabled with a jamming device, delaying the recovery of the vehicle until the cargo was removed.
The investigation has been handed over to a team specialising in truck hijackings at the provincial serious violent crimes unit.
The police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Constable Zukisa Busakwe on 082-442-0895, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
