Bail could be short-lived for Despatch rape accused
Stepdad could still face abuse charges in Cape Town
By Riaan Marais - 17 January 2023
Bail for a Despatch man accused of raping his minor stepdaughter could be short-lived as he faces similar charges in Cape Town where the alleged abuse was started.
Shortly after the Kariega magistrate’s court granted him bail of R5,000, it came to light that the 53-year-old man could be rearrested or at least summonsed to appear in court again...
Bail could be short-lived for Despatch rape accused
Stepdad could still face abuse charges in Cape Town
Bail for a Despatch man accused of raping his minor stepdaughter could be short-lived as he faces similar charges in Cape Town where the alleged abuse was started.
Shortly after the Kariega magistrate’s court granted him bail of R5,000, it came to light that the 53-year-old man could be rearrested or at least summonsed to appear in court again...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics