Bail could be short-lived for Despatch rape accused

Stepdad could still face abuse charges in Cape Town

By Riaan Marais - 17 January 2023

Bail for a Despatch man accused of raping his minor stepdaughter could be short-lived as he faces similar charges in Cape Town where the alleged abuse was started.

Shortly after the Kariega magistrate’s court granted him bail of R5,000, it came to light that the 53-year-old man could be rearrested or at least summonsed to appear in court again...

