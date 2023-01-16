×

Worker dies after being rescued from sewer

By Riaan Marais - 16 January 2023

A 23-year-old municipal contractor died in hospital on Saturday after being rescued from a manhole in Missionvale the day before.

Another contractor is still in hospital...

