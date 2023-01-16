The education quality assurance council Umalusi is on Monday briefing the media on the 2022 matric results.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Umalusi briefs media on 2022 matric results
The education quality assurance council Umalusi is on Monday briefing the media on the 2022 matric results.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics