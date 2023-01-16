×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa vs Zuma: Judgement expected in private prosecution matter

16 January 2023

Judgment is expected to be handed down on Monday morning in the Johannesburg High Court in the private prosecution matter between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read