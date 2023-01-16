Judgment is expected to be handed down on Monday morning in the Johannesburg High Court in the private prosecution matter between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa vs Zuma: Judgement expected in private prosecution matter
Judgment is expected to be handed down on Monday morning in the Johannesburg High Court in the private prosecution matter between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.
