Protesters shut Commissioner Street in Joburg CBD, police clearing road

16 January 2023
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
An image taken of a violent protest in the Joburg CBD.
Image: Twitter: @Abramjee

A protest about a resident’s killing led to Commissioner Street in Johannesburg’s city centre being temporarily closed to traffic on Monday morning.

Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said their officers together with police were at the scene. 

“Our preliminary investigation has established residents are aggrieved over the death of one of their compatriots. At this stage, the cause of death is unknown to us and police will investigate.”

