News

Man found with burnt cash is arrested for suspected ATM robberies

By TimesLIVE - 16 January 2023
An alleged ATM bomber was arrested with partially burned bank notes and a detonator. File photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

An alleged ATM bomber is due to appear in court on Monday after being found with partially burned bank notes and a detonator.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said a specialised team was investigating an ATM bombing that took place in Randfontein. 

The suspect was traced by the team on Friday.

The suspect is also suspected to be involved in ATM bombings around Thokoza.

The police investigation is ongoing.

TimesLIVE

