×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bloody weekend in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas

Heightened police presence after five killed and seven wounded in five separate shootings

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 16 January 2023

Gang violence rocked Gqeberha’s northern areas at the weekend, leaving at least five people dead and seven wounded in what has been described as the bloodiest two days in recent years.

As investigations into the five separate shootings continue, a heightened police presence was visible in the affected neighbourhoods, with armed members of the anti-gang unit patrolling the streets in vehicles...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read