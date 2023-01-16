Bloody weekend in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas
Heightened police presence after five killed and seven wounded in five separate shootings
By Riaan Marais - 16 January 2023
Gang violence rocked Gqeberha’s northern areas at the weekend, leaving at least five people dead and seven wounded in what has been described as the bloodiest two days in recent years.
As investigations into the five separate shootings continue, a heightened police presence was visible in the affected neighbourhoods, with armed members of the anti-gang unit patrolling the streets in vehicles...
