News

Three killed in light aircraft crash near Nasrec

15 January 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Three people have died after a light aircraft crash near Nasrec in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Three people have died in a light aircraft crash near Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said multiple emergency services were on the scene of the crash.

“Sadly three people have lost their lives.

“It has been confirmed by air traffic control only three people were on board.”

He said police and the Civil Aviation Authority will conduct an investigation.

TimesLIVE

