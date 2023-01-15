A team of trackers, police and residents are on the hunt for a female tiger that escaped from its cage in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, and mauled two dogs and a man.
The local community policing forum's (CPF) Gresham Mandy said the big cat escaped from its cage at a smallholding where it was being kept with a male. He said the owner claimed the fence had been cut and the animal escaped on Saturday night.
Mandy said the animal attacked and killed a dog, before mauling another dog, which had to be put down. The tiger then attacked a man, who managed to escape without serious injury.
He said the animal was a fully grown female.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg
Image: 123RF/ondrejprosicky
A team of trackers, police and residents are on the hunt for a female tiger that escaped from its cage in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, and mauled two dogs and a man.
The local community policing forum's (CPF) Gresham Mandy said the big cat escaped from its cage at a smallholding where it was being kept with a male. He said the owner claimed the fence had been cut and the animal escaped on Saturday night.
Mandy said the animal attacked and killed a dog, before mauling another dog, which had to be put down. The tiger then attacked a man, who managed to escape without serious injury.
He said the animal was a fully grown female.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics