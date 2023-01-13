Top Bay cop accused of intimidation in workplace
Charges by New Brighton station commander come less than two months after Major-General Vuyisile Ncata was accused of assault.
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 13 January 2023
Legal troubles are piling up for Nelson Mandela Bay’s recently appointed district police commissioner, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata, as he faces fresh criminal charges of intimidation and interference.
The case was reported against him last week by New Brighton station commander Colonel Vuyisiwe Tembani, less than two months after he was accused of assault...
