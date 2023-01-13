President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for more “urgency and speed” in the implementation of the national energy plan after Eskom placed the country on stage 6 load-shedding indefinitely.
“While the president acknowledged some progress in the executing of elements of the national energy plan, he demanded more urgency and speed in the implementation of all priority areas and actions laid out,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Addressing the media at the Union Buildings on Thursday, Magwenya said Ramaphosa “deeply regrets” the situation which has placed the country on stage 6.
TimesLIVE reported that due to severe capacity constraints, Eskom said it would continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity. It would publish updates of any changes.
The power utility said 11 generating units amounting to 5,084MW of capacity had suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning, reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in load-shedding to stage 6.
“These were a unit each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations.
Ramaphosa says load-shedding is 'regrettable', acknowledges country’s frustration
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for more “urgency and speed” in the implementation of the national energy plan after Eskom placed the country on stage 6 load-shedding indefinitely.
“While the president acknowledged some progress in the executing of elements of the national energy plan, he demanded more urgency and speed in the implementation of all priority areas and actions laid out,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Addressing the media at the Union Buildings on Thursday, Magwenya said Ramaphosa “deeply regrets” the situation which has placed the country on stage 6.
TimesLIVE reported that due to severe capacity constraints, Eskom said it would continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity. It would publish updates of any changes.
The power utility said 11 generating units amounting to 5,084MW of capacity had suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning, reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in load-shedding to stage 6.
“These were a unit each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations.
“A unit each at Camden, Duvha, Hendrina, Kriel, Matimba and Matla power stations have returned to service, representing 2,540MW of capacity.”
Eskom said planned maintenance was at 5,739MW while breakdowns amounted to 18,041MW on Wednesday.
“Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period,” it said.
Magwenya said: “The president acknowledges the frustration of households, parents and learners who have commenced the school calendar year facing power shortages.
“The devastation to small businesses and adverse impact on the economy remain severe for South Africa’s recovering economy.”
Magwenya said on December 15 last year Ramaphosa convened a national energy crisis committee meeting comprising ministers and technical teams.
He said the president remains “seized” with finding a sustainable solution. “The president has been regularly briefed on the situation at Eskom and the roll out of the national energy plan.”
More engagements are scheduled for Thursday and Friday for a review of the situation and direction on measures that can be taken to mitigate the effect of load-shedding, Magwenya added.
“Despite the gloomy state of load-shedding, the national energy crisis committee work streams have continued to make progress in several areas aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the grid and finding additional megawatts.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics