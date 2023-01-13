Positive outlook despite more challenges for SA citrus
By Riaan Marais - 13 January 2023
Despite a year filled with challenges, the SA citrus industry still managed growth in several of its international export markets, and further expansion could be on the cards at the Citrus Growers’ Association (CGA) Summit, scheduled for March in Gqeberha.
Among some of the ambitious plans in the pipeline that will come under discussion at the summit is Vision 260, where the industry plans to increase fruit production and export to 260-million cartons of citrus by 2032...
