News

Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate fingered in alleged National Lotteries Commission fraud

13 January 2023
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Arthur Mafokate is alleged to be involved in the misappropriation of R56m in community development funds from the National Lotteries Commission. File photo.
Arthur Mafokate is alleged to be involved in the misappropriation of R56m in community development funds from the National Lotteries Commission. File photo.
Image: Arthur Mafokate's Instagram

Musician and producer Arthur Mafokate and others are alleged to be tangled up in the misappropriation of R56m in community development funds from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have obtained a preservation order from the high court in Pretoria to freeze three luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funding meant for community development projects.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said five non-profit organisations (NPOs) received grant funding of about R56.3m for community development projects in South Africa. The NPOs are:

  • Taung Cultural Music and Arts Expo;
  • South African Art and Development Association (Saada);
  • Dinosys;
  • Matieni Community Centre; and
  • Zibsicraft (Pty) Ltd.

 

The order is against:

  • Saada, represented by Arthur Mafokate, musician and Saada director. Preservation: luxury property in Midrand.
  • Ramulifho Family Trust. Preservation: luxury property in Cape Town.
  • BDH Group, represented by William Elias Huma, former NLC board member. Preservation: portion of a farm in Rustenburg.
  • Alfred Ntshengedzeni Nevhutanda and Tshilidzi Rachel Nevhutanda, former NLC board chair and his wife. Preservation: a plot in Pretoria.
  • Marang Family Trust, represented by Tsietsi Maselwa, head of NLC Legal Division. Preservation: luxury property in Pretoria. Prohibited and restraint from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable properties.

TimesLIVE

