Identity of sixth Ramba Street massacre victim still unknown
Gqeberha police are still trying to identify the sixth person killed in a bloody attack at a New Brighton home early on November 5.
Homeowner Phindile Matrose, his sister, Cikizwa, Noxolo Tom, Lungisi Kitsane and Nosipho Gxarisa were killed during the incident in Ramba Street.
The police have appealed to residents to help identify the sixth victim, a man aged between 23 and 45.
The mass shooting is believed to have taken place between 1am and 2am.
Concerned neighbours made the gruesome discovery when they went to check on the house at about 6.45am.
Four of the victims were found in the lounge and the other two were found in the kitchen and a bedroom.
The only survivor was a three-year-old boy, who was found in a bedroom with his mother’s body.
The motive for the attack is still unknown.
Anyone with information can contact Sergeant John Lepan on 076-865-7214, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
