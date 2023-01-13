Five in court after Zwide mob justice killing

Five people are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Friday after allegedly beating one man to death and severely injuring another in a suspected mob justice attack at the weekend.
According to police reports, the attack took place on Saturday after a woman could not find her SASSA card at her Somfula Street home in Zwide, and suspected her brother of taking it.
“When her brother and her cousin denied any knowledge of her card she informed members of the community.
“About 30 people arrived at the house and took the two men to a nearby park where they were assaulted with sjamboks, water pipes and sticks,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
The men were later brought back to the house and the following morning Luwanda Kana, 31, was found dead.
The 42-year-old cousin was taken to hospital and treated for several severe injuries.
Following an investigation five suspects were arrested at their respective homes in Zwide during the early hours of Thursday morning. They face charges of murder and attempted murder.
Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata condemned the incident and the community’s willingness to take the law into their own hands.
“Any act of a criminal nature, either seen or perceived, must be reported to the police.
“Every citizen must abide by the law and inform police of any suspects the community managed to arrest to avoid any further criminal acts through mob justice. Vigilantism cannot be a justified punishment for anyone,” Ncata said.
