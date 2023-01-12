Teen raped by stepdad from age 11 — state
Despatch man, 53, applies for bail in Kariega court after handing himself over to police
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 12 January 2023
She was just 11 years old the first time she was raped, allegedly by her stepfather in the Cape Town home where they lived in 2021.
In the months that followed, she was sexually assaulted at least a further nine times, most recently in the family’s home in Despatch, according to investigating officer Captain Michael Shanagan...
