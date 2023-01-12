New Knysna arts project to help tackle social ills
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 January 2023
Well-known for his love of art and people, Stanley Grootboom is using his talent to empower impoverished youth in Knysna as a way to fight drug and alcohol abuse.
On Tuesday, Grootboom launched his arts project at the Old Gaol in Knysna in collaboration with the Knysna municipality and Knysna Alcohol and Drug Centre (KADC)...
