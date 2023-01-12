Municipality denies giving Sardinia Bay vendor a hard time
By Tshepiso Mametela - 12 January 2023
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality does not have a problem with longtime Sardinia Bay trader Gunter Hardt.
This was the response from municipal communications director Sithembiso Soyaya after a recent Weekend Post report detailing Hardt’s struggle to renew his permit in November...
Municipality denies giving Sardinia Bay vendor a hard time
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality does not have a problem with longtime Sardinia Bay trader Gunter Hardt.
This was the response from municipal communications director Sithembiso Soyaya after a recent Weekend Post report detailing Hardt’s struggle to renew his permit in November...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics