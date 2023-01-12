Limpopo man whose dogs mauled woman to death out on bail

A man facing a culpable homicide charge after his two dogs allegedly mauled a woman to death was granted R5,000 bail by the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Thursday.
Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 62, was arrested and charged after his dogs allegedly killed 43-year-old Melitta Sekole on December 23 2022 while she was walking to work in the Vivo farming area.
Initial reports by police said the dogs were pit bulls but they are actually Rottweilers.
During court proceedings, state prosecutor Karabo Tefo said bail would not be opposed as Masebe was charged with a schedule one offence and had no prior convictions or pending cases.
Masebe's bail conditions include reporting to the Mara police station every Friday and handing over his travel documents.
Tefo also confirmed that Masebe’s dogs would be put down after his lawyer Mando Matshisevhe wrote to the SPCA in Louis Trichardt granting permission.
The case was postponed to April 26.
