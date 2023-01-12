Joyful homecoming for Nelson Mandela Bay initiates
Delayed return from the bush celebrated at Nangoza Jebe Hall
By Andisa Bonani - 12 January 2023
It takes a village to raise a child.
That was the message of the day at the homecoming ceremony for 35 Gqeberha initiates who returned home from initiation school on Wednesday...
