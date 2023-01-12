Concerned group calls for protection of Buhlungu
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 January 2023
A group of South African business leaders and academics have called for swift police action and protection of University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.
Buhlungu survived an assassination attempt that killed his driver, Mboneli Vesele, on Friday outside his house...
Politics