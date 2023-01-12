×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Concerned group calls for protection of Buhlungu

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 January 2023

A group of South African business leaders and academics have called for swift police action and protection of University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Buhlungu survived an assassination attempt that killed his driver, Mboneli Vesele, on Friday outside his house...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read