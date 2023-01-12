×

News

Boksburg tanker explosion death toll rises to 40

12 January 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
The scene where a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg on December 24 2022. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday confirmed that the death toll from the Boksburg explosion has risen to 40.

“This number is inclusive of 12 health workers. Five are still in various hospitals,” he said, adding that 23 people who had sustained various injuries had been discharged. 

“Our report, as I have indicated, is based on confirmed numbers but we know this may change as we get more confirmations from the facilities.”

