×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Young Knysna scribes win publishing deal

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 11 January 2023

For the young authors who won a publishing deal with the Charmza Literacy Club in Knysna, 2023 has presented itself as the year of opportunities.

Charmza, in collaboration with the Knysna municipality, hosted the Emerging Writers Workshop on November 4-5 at the Masifunde Library...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read