One of Kwazakhele’s most wanted suspects was arrested after a high-speed car chase through Zwide shortly after midnight.
The suspect had been on the run for months.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 25-year-old was arrested early on Wednesday while trying to evade police after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with the pavement.
The suspect had since been positively linked to a house robbery in Kwazakhele in July and investigators were probing his possible links to several cases of house robbery, vehicle hijacking, kidnapping and attempted murder in the Kwazakhele, Bethelsdorp and Swartkops areas.
“Kwazakhele task team members received and followed up on information of the movement of the suspect.
“Observation duties were held and at about 00.25am, the suspect was seen driving a white Nissan NP 200 bakkie,” Naidu said.
“When he noticed the police, he sped off, resulting in a high-speed chase. The crime prevention members provided backup.
“At the corners of Qeqe and Manana streets in Zwide, the suspect lost control and collided into the pavement. As he tried to escape, he was apprehended.”
Naidu said a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and ammunition was allegedly found in his possession.
The bakkie was impounded for further investigation.
The suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and house robbery, and was expected to appear in court soon.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata praised the Kwazakhele police members who made the arrest.
“It is only a matter of time before we tighten the grip on these criminals.
“I am convinced that certain communities are targeted by a few criminals who are repeat offenders.
“We will be working closely with the NPA to ensure that bail is denied and we urge communities to continue to alert the police to criminals operating within their areas,” Ncata said.
Wanted man arrested after car chase in Zwide
