A KwaNobuhle teenager is expected to appear in court on Thursday after he was allegedly caught in possession of a stolen police firearm.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 19-year-old was arrested after he was allegedly found in a bedroom with the gun and ammunition.
Naidu said the arrest came after a tipoff.
“The 19-year-old suspect was found in the bedroom of a house in Ceshu Street in KwaNobuhle,” she said.
“A 9mm Z88 pistol, three rounds of ammunition and three used 9mm and R1 rifle projectiles were found in his possession.
“The firearm was reported stolen in a housebreaking at a police officer’s home in December 2022 in KwaNobuhle.
“Further investigation resulted in the recovery of a police radio as well as other property belonging to the police officer.”
Naidu said the radio and other property were allegedly found in a bag at the suspect’s house in Ndenzeni Street.
“He is detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of stolen property.
“Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds.”
HeraldLIVE
Teen arrested for possession of cop’s stolen pistol
Image: FILE
