Suspect arrested after Bay metro police uncover R500,000 perlemoen haul
Perlemoen worth R500,000 was recovered in Gqeberha and a man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday.
The arrest and recovery of eight bags of the de-shelled molluscs took place at about 3.45am after vigilant Nelson Mandela Bay metro police officers pulled over a red Toyota Condor when they noticed sand and water leaking from the rear.
Safety and security acting executive director Advocate Andrew Moses said the three officers found 1,620 units of abalone in the vehicle.
“The arrest took place at about 3.45am while the three officers were patrolling in the Summerstrand and Humewood area.
“They spotted a suspicious red Toyota Condor with water and sand leaking from the rear.
“The suspect was taken to the Humewood police station.
“We want to thank the vigilant officers for the job well done.
“We have intensified our crime prevention measures in our city over the festive season and we have seen positive results.”
Moses issued a stern warning to criminals that they would be caught if they planned to conduct criminal activities in the metro.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the 40-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the magistrate’s court during the course of the week.
