It has been almost a year since Theescombe resident Carsten Jocksch went missing and police have renewed their call for the public to assist in locating him.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Jocksch, who lived on a smallholding in Kragga Kamma Road, left his home at about 5am on February 2 2022 and informed a friend that he was going cycling in the Groendal area.
That was the last time anyone had heard from the 56-year-old.
“Jocksch left in his grey Mercedes-Benz Sprinter which was found abandoned on February 15 in the Baviaanskloof area.
“[He] was seen by some residents at the time, however, no contact was made by himself with anyone.
“His cellphone was left in the vehicle.
“Jocksch was also in possession of his licensed 9mm Glock firearm.”
Naidu said nothing had come from the extensive searches of the area by police and inquiries to the staff at the Groendal nature reserve — who confirmed that Jocksch had never registered to go cycling or hiking.
“Police are still searching for Mr Jocksch and are once again appealing to anyone who can assist with any information about his whereabouts or to anyone who take walks on the hiking trail to be on the lookout for anything that may catch their eye that can be investigated and followed up.”
Naidu said any information could be provided to detective Warrant Officer Bertus Blom on 082-442-1017.
HeraldLIVE
Still no sign of missing Theescombe man after a year
Image: SUPPLIED
It has been almost a year since Theescombe resident Carsten Jocksch went missing and police have renewed their call for the public to assist in locating him.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Jocksch, who lived on a smallholding in Kragga Kamma Road, left his home at about 5am on February 2 2022 and informed a friend that he was going cycling in the Groendal area.
That was the last time anyone had heard from the 56-year-old.
“Jocksch left in his grey Mercedes-Benz Sprinter which was found abandoned on February 15 in the Baviaanskloof area.
“[He] was seen by some residents at the time, however, no contact was made by himself with anyone.
“His cellphone was left in the vehicle.
“Jocksch was also in possession of his licensed 9mm Glock firearm.”
Naidu said nothing had come from the extensive searches of the area by police and inquiries to the staff at the Groendal nature reserve — who confirmed that Jocksch had never registered to go cycling or hiking.
“Police are still searching for Mr Jocksch and are once again appealing to anyone who can assist with any information about his whereabouts or to anyone who take walks on the hiking trail to be on the lookout for anything that may catch their eye that can be investigated and followed up.”
Naidu said any information could be provided to detective Warrant Officer Bertus Blom on 082-442-1017.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics