SMME protest disrupts Nelson Mandela Bay water supply
Anger at losing out on pump station work packages leads to disruptions in Stanford Road
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 11 January 2023
The water supply for almost 100 Nelson Mandela Bay suburbs was disrupted on Tuesday when SMMEs based in ward 38 protested at the Stanford Road pump station to demand work packages.
The SMMEs claimed they had been unfairly cut out during the work allocation for the upgrades at the pump station and vowed that no work would commence until their demands were met...
SMME protest disrupts Nelson Mandela Bay water supply
Anger at losing out on pump station work packages leads to disruptions in Stanford Road
The water supply for almost 100 Nelson Mandela Bay suburbs was disrupted on Tuesday when SMMEs based in ward 38 protested at the Stanford Road pump station to demand work packages.
The SMMEs claimed they had been unfairly cut out during the work allocation for the upgrades at the pump station and vowed that no work would commence until their demands were met...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics