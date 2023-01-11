Ransom terror after young actor goes missing
Bleak festive season as Despatch family search for son last seen a month ago
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 11 January 2023
For more than a month, a Despatch family has desperately been searching for their son who was last seen outside the local Pick n Pay and, to make their ordeal even more terrifying, the distraught father has been receiving threatening messages and a ransom demand for R220,000.
The Hawks have since taken over the investigation...
