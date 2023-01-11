×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ransom terror after young actor goes missing

Bleak festive season as Despatch family search for son last seen a month ago

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 11 January 2023

For more than a month, a Despatch family has desperately been searching for their son who was last seen outside the local Pick n Pay and, to make their ordeal even more terrifying, the distraught father has been receiving threatening messages and a ransom demand for R220,000.

The Hawks have since taken over the investigation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read