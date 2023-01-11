He said: “There was a man who was [contesting] for treasurer-general. He worked in the office of the president. We raised our concern to say, ‘this person is in your office, he's going around buying votes. Please deal with that issue.’ Fortunately, he was not elected treasurer-general”.
Ramaphosa defends adviser Bejani Chauke over vote-buying allegations
Allegations that presidential special adviser Bejani Chauke bought his way into the ANC’s top structure are not supported by evidence.
This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Monday came to his adviser’s defence over widespread allegations that Chauke dished out money to branches and conference delegates during the campaign season.
Chauke was at the time campaigning to become the party’s treasurer-general, a position he lost to Gwen Ramokgopa.
He made it on to the coveted national executive committee (NEC), which is the ANC's highest decision-making body between conferences.
Ramaphosa said the people who were making allegations about vote-buying against Chauke could not provide evidence.
Chauke, who helped Ramaphosa at the 2017 ANC conference, is alleged to be the president’s “bag man” with their relationship spanning more than a decade.
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe gave credence to the allegations during an interview with eNCA last year.
