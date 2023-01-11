Two pistols with erased serial numbers were seized during the arrest of a mother and son at an apartment in Gallo Manor, Sandton, the Hawks said.
Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the pair, Chinese nationals aged 60 and 30, were arrested at the weekend. Several rounds of ammunition and an airgun were also confiscated.
They are due in court on Monday for a bail application after a brief appearance this week saw them remanded in custody.
TimesLIVE
Mother and son ‘bust with weapons’ in Sandton
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
