News

Makhanda matrics make their mark with stellar international exam results

St Andrew’s, DSG pupils continue proud achievement of 100% pass rate for demanding A Level programme

By Herald Reporter - 11 January 2023

In the days to come most matrics are simply hoping to achieve an admirable pass, but for a group of pupils from Frontier Country the opportunity to go beyond SA’s borders and study at some of the top international universities recently became a reality.

A handful of matric pupils from St Andrew’s College and Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) raked in several distinction passes in the Cambridge International A Level examinations, with results being released on Tuesday...

