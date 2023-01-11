×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Looking for a date? Ask Yolanda

Award-winning Bay businesswoman’s online matchmaking sessions taking off like a rocket

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 11 January 2023

Some call her a matchmaker, others Cupid, but Gqeberha’s multi-award-winning businesswoman and influencer Yolanda Mbolompo’s #Yolzlovesessions has taken SA by storm.

Crowned as the Most Influential Social Media Content Creator in SA in December, Mbolompo has started 2023 providing advice and instant matches to her more than 76,000 followers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read