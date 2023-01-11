Load-shedding at stage 6 continuously until further notice — Eskom
By TimesLIVE - 11 January 2023
Eskom announced that stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented continuously from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.
“Due to the severe capacity constraints, Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.”..
