LISTEN | Ramaphosa’s interdict bid flawed, irregular and he gets special treatment, says Manyi

On the eve of the recent ANC conference, Zuma initiated a private prosecution of Ramaphosa. The former president accused Ramaphosa of “being an accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by, among others, advocate [Billy] Downer, namely breaching the provisions of the NPA Act”.
Manyi said Ramaphosa faces a possible 15-year imprisonment sentence at most but claimed he receives exceptional exclusive treatment.
The interdict application brought by Ramaphosa argues that the case brought by Zuma is unconstitutional and unlawful, and the president wants to be excused from appearing in the dock on January 19.
The Johannesburg high court will on Thursday hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict former president Jacob Zuma’s case against him.
Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi alleged suspicious moves by the justice system in the matter and said it seems there is an unspoken rule that Zuma must never win anything.
Listen to Manyi and Ramaphosa:
