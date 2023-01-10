×

Parents warned not to fall into education trap

Do your research before deciding where to send children, experts advise

By Tshepiso Mametela - 10 January 2023

As a new school year begins with some parents desperate to find placement for their children, education experts in Gqeberha have warned that there are a number of dodgy schools cropping up.

There have been growing concerns about the impact of so-called learning institutions purporting to offer quality education...

