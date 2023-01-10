KwaNobuhle was rocked by another fatal shooting on Sunday.
Siyabulela Dwane, 40, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene in Laurence Vinqi Road.
Dwane lived a few blocks away on Gxiya Street and had headed out into the area during the day.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said residents flagged down a police patrol unit in the area at about 6.30pm.
When the officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they cordoned off the area and began combing the scene for evidence.
“He was shot numerous times in a parking area near a tavern,” Beetge said.
“There is no evidence which suggests the killing emanated from a fight inside the tavern.”
He said it was the latest deadly shooting to rock the community.
Mamiya Ntshanyana, 20, was shot dead inside a taxi in Laurence Vinqi Road on March 12 2019, with numerous other incidents reported over the past year.
Beetge said the identity of the shooter was still unknown.
HeraldLIVE
Man, 40, gunned down in latest KwaNobuhle shooting
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
HeraldLIVE
