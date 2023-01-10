Kariega suffers as dam levels drop
By Herald Reporter - 10 January 2023
Water disruptions have hit Kariega as a result of the ongoing drought and dwindling dam levels.
This comes as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is urging all residents to reduce consumption immediately...
Kariega suffers as dam levels drop
Water disruptions have hit Kariega as a result of the ongoing drought and dwindling dam levels.
This comes as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is urging all residents to reduce consumption immediately...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics