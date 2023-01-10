An illegal drag race between two vehicles ended in tragedy on Sunday night in Daveyton on the East Rand when one of the drivers lost control and ploughed into a group of pedestrians, killing a minor.
Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said the incident occurred just before 8pm in the Etwatwa area.
“Two motor vehicles involved in an illegal drag race at the corner of Simunye Street and Madikizela Drive in Etwatwa collided with several pedestrians.”
It is alleged the drivers of a white Toyota Etios and a white Nissan 1400 were engaged in an illegal race, when the driver of the Toyota Etios lost control of the vehicle and collided with a group of minors and adults, aged between eight and 37, who were walking on the pavement.
“An eight-year-old boy died on the scene, and two 12-year-old boys, who sustained slight injuries, were transported to the nearest hospital for treatment. Three other pedestrians aged 12, 30, and 37 were treated for shock by emergency services.”
Thepa said the driver of the Toyota, a male believed to be in his fifties, was attacked by community members and his vehicle set alight.
“He was transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.
“The unknown driver of the white Nissan 1400 fled the scene on foot to avoid the violent community members, who set alight his abandoned vehicle.”
Thepa said the child's body was taken to the Springs mortuary.
“A docket of culpable homicide was opened by the EMPD at the Etwatwa SAPS police station for investigation.”
On Saturday, a driver of a silver BMW ploughed into a group of pedestrians in Salvokop, Pretoria, killing three children.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the driver who fled the scene.
Anna Sithole, 29, spoke of her agonising loss after her four-year-old daughter, Privilege Parenyi, was struck and died at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Illegal drag race ends in horror as boy, 8, killed in Daveyton, several others injured
Reporter
Image: EMPD
An illegal drag race between two vehicles ended in tragedy on Sunday night in Daveyton on the East Rand when one of the drivers lost control and ploughed into a group of pedestrians, killing a minor.
Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said the incident occurred just before 8pm in the Etwatwa area.
“Two motor vehicles involved in an illegal drag race at the corner of Simunye Street and Madikizela Drive in Etwatwa collided with several pedestrians.”
It is alleged the drivers of a white Toyota Etios and a white Nissan 1400 were engaged in an illegal race, when the driver of the Toyota Etios lost control of the vehicle and collided with a group of minors and adults, aged between eight and 37, who were walking on the pavement.
“An eight-year-old boy died on the scene, and two 12-year-old boys, who sustained slight injuries, were transported to the nearest hospital for treatment. Three other pedestrians aged 12, 30, and 37 were treated for shock by emergency services.”
Thepa said the driver of the Toyota, a male believed to be in his fifties, was attacked by community members and his vehicle set alight.
“He was transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.
“The unknown driver of the white Nissan 1400 fled the scene on foot to avoid the violent community members, who set alight his abandoned vehicle.”
Thepa said the child's body was taken to the Springs mortuary.
“A docket of culpable homicide was opened by the EMPD at the Etwatwa SAPS police station for investigation.”
On Saturday, a driver of a silver BMW ploughed into a group of pedestrians in Salvokop, Pretoria, killing three children.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the driver who fled the scene.
Anna Sithole, 29, spoke of her agonising loss after her four-year-old daughter, Privilege Parenyi, was struck and died at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics