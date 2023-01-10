Father faces rape-accused stepdad
Tensions rise as suspect appears in court after handing himself over to police
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 10 January 2023
A Despatch man who allegedly went on the run after he was accused of raping his stepdaughter, came face to face in a heated encounter with the teenager’s father in court on Monday.
“Look at me,” the upset father repeated three times as the accused was led down the stairs of the Kariega magistrate’s court after a brief appearance...
Father faces rape-accused stepdad
Tensions rise as suspect appears in court after handing himself over to police
A Despatch man who allegedly went on the run after he was accused of raping his stepdaughter, came face to face in a heated encounter with the teenager’s father in court on Monday.
“Look at me,” the upset father repeated three times as the accused was led down the stairs of the Kariega magistrate’s court after a brief appearance...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics