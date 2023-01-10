Commuters left in the lurch as IPTS drivers, board fight over bonuses
Protesters burn tyres amid Cleary Park depot shutdown
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 10 January 2023
Commuters were left stranded at the weekend as a confrontation between Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) drivers and the Spectrum Alert board reached boiling point, leading to armed security closing down the depot in Cleary Park on Friday.
On Monday, drivers protested outside the depot while burning tyres after the board allegedly tried to get new drivers in to have the system up and running for the week...
