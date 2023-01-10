Community pitches in to reclaim creche
Badly vandalised Bethelsdorp building being restored to former glory

By Roslyn Baatjies - 10 January 2023
Refusing to stand by and watch their community being destroyed by vandals, a group of concerned northern areas citizens banded together to practically address the deterioration of the area.
And their first project, Save-the-Building, is aimed at restoring the former Kavukiland creche building in Bethelsdorp Extension 21...
