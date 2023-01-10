Bitou accused of double standards over treatment of groups in videos
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 10 January 2023
Bitou Municipality has been accused of having double standards as law enforcement officers along the beachfront were seen asking a family to take down their gazebo on Central Beach in Plettenberg Bay in a video that has gone viral.
In another video, however, they seemingly ignore a group of people who appear to be drinking around a bonfire at Robberg 5 Beach...
