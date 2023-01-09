Tills ring in Nelson Mandela Bay as tourism roars back to life
• International visitors boost bumper holiday season • Boardwalk attracts more than a million people • Safer beachfront a boon for business
Premium
By Riaan Marais, Tshepiso Mametela and Kathryn Kimberley - 09 January 2023
The hospitality industry in Nelson Mandela Bay is smiling all the way to the bank after a bumper festive season boosted by an influx of international visitors for the first time in nearly three years.
Heading into its first season after a big revamp, Gqeberha’s big beachfront shopping centre, The Boardwalk, welcomed more than a million visitors in December alone...
Tills ring in Nelson Mandela Bay as tourism roars back to life
• International visitors boost bumper holiday season • Boardwalk attracts more than a million people • Safer beachfront a boon for business
The hospitality industry in Nelson Mandela Bay is smiling all the way to the bank after a bumper festive season boosted by an influx of international visitors for the first time in nearly three years.
Heading into its first season after a big revamp, Gqeberha’s big beachfront shopping centre, The Boardwalk, welcomed more than a million visitors in December alone...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics